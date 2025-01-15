Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Fixture: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with north London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

Spurs managed to get past non-league side Tamworth in the FA Cup last weekend, but needed to go into extra-time to do so.

In the Premier League, Ange Postecoglou’s side sit in 13th spot and will be desperate to start climbing the table soon if they are to have any chance of qualifying for Europe through their league placing.

The earlier fixture between the two sides this season saw Arsenal edge it 1-0.

New boy Antonin Kinsky is in goal for Spurs tonight, while at the back Postecoglou picks Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Archie Gray and Djed Spence.

Midfield sees Spurs go with Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma, while Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Bergvall support Dominic Solanke and Heung-Min Son.

Postecoglou has fresh faces on the bench if needed tonight and they include James Maddison and Richarlison.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Arsenal

Kinsky, Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence, Sarr, Bissouma, Bergvall, Kulusevski, Solanke, Son

Substitutes: Austin, Reguilon, Hardy, Olusesi, Maddison, Moore, Johnson, Lankshear, Richarlison