Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Juventus are considering submitting an offer to AC Milan for Newcastle United-linked centre-back Fikayo Tomori.

The 27-year-old Chelsea academy product joined AC Milan in January of 2021 on an initial loan and later made his move permanent.

Tomori has established himself as a key player in the starting line-up of the Italian giants and recently helped AC Milan win the Italian Super Cup by beating Inter Milan.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is an admirer of Tomori’s talents and is in the market for a centre-back after missing out on Marc Guehi last summer.

Tomori also has suitors in Italy, as Turin giants Juventus have him on their transfer wish list.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Juventus are now considering submitting an offer for Newcastle United target Tomori after failing to land their primary target Ronald Araujo from Barcelona.

It is still unclear whether the Magpies will get into a bidding war with Juventus to secure the signature of Tomori.

However, AC Milan consider Tomori a very important member of their squad and will require an offer in the region of €30m to €35m to be convinced to let him go.