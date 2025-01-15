George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Newcastle United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Wolves at St James’ Park in the Premier League tonight.

Eddie Howe’s side have gone on a remarkable run of form with wins in all of their last eight games, including a 2-0 defeat of Arsenal at the Emirates in the EFL Cup and defeats of Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the Premier League.

Wolves arrive on Tyneside trying to climb the table and without a win in their last two league games; they did return to winning ways against Bristol City in the FA Cup at the weekend though.

Newcastle will be without Harvey Barnes, who is set for a month on the sidelines.

Martin Dubravka is in goal for Newcastle tonight, who field a back four of Tino Livramento, Sven Botman, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

Midfield sees Howe pick Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, while Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon support Alexander Isak.

If Howe needs to shake things up he has options available and they include Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier.

Newcastle United Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Dubravka; Livramento, Botman, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Vlachodimos, Trippier, Krafth, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley