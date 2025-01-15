George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt has insisted that he is excited to get that matchday feeling back while playing for his new club Hull City.

The 22-year-old has moved out on his second spell away from the Elland Road club, joining the fellow Championship side on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Gelhardt found his chances limited at Elland Road and managed just two appearances in the first half of the season.

Giving his reaction to the loan move, the attacker insisted that he wanted to get that matchday feeling back, something that had not been possible at Elland Road.

“It’s a happy moment for me”, Gelhardt told Hull City’s official website.

“I’ve spoken to the manager about the plans and direction the club is going in and I can’t wait to get started and get playing.

“I’m really excited to work with the manager. He sees me more playing off the nine, maybe off the right or just behind.”

Gelhardt feels that he can try to help both in scoring goals and providing chances for others in the Hull team.

“My best positions are a striker or just behind the striker, trying to help assist and score goals for the team and trying to win games.

“Every footballer wants to train hard all week and get rewarded with playing on the weekend.

“That hasn’t happened for me in the last few years so I’m really excited to get playing again and get that matchday feeling back.”

The new Hull signing made six goal contributions in 20 appearances in his last spell with Sunderland and the Tigers will hope that his contributions are enough to help them avoid relegation.