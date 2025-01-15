Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leicester City ‘have considered’ moving for a goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window as they are still looking to understand the gravity of Mads Hermansen’s injury, according to the Daily Mail.

The Foxes signed the 24-year-old goalkeeper from Brondby in the summer of 2023 and he played a major role in helping them achieve promotion.

Hermansen has featured in 16 league games for Leicester so far this season and has been impressive between the sticks.

However, the Leicester goalkeeper suffered a groin injury in the first half of the game against Newcastle United in early December and has been sidelined since then.

In Hermansen’s absence, Ruud Van Nistelrooy has used Danny Ward and Jakub Stolarczyk in goal.

And it has been claimed that Leicester have considered signing a goalkeeper in the window to help Van Nistelrooy.

However they are still waiting to find out how long the Danish goalkeeper will be out of action for due to his injury before making a move.

Leicester are 19th in the Premier League table and Van Nistelrooy will want someone dependable as their last man of defence to give them a good chance to stay up in the league.

It is unclear whether Leicester have already a replacement for Hermansen in their mind to approach in the ongoing window.