Carl Recine/Getty Images

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes is sure that Liverpool are not a club that make mistakes in recognising talents and as such he is sure of Reds loanee Calvin Ramsay’s quality.

The Scottish full-back joined the Premier League side from Aberdeen on a £4.2m deal when he was only 19 years old.

He has been sent out on multiple loan spells away from Anfield since he made his move and now he has joined Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock for the rest of this season.

McInnes has insisted that Killie will help Ramsay as much as they can, but he made it clear that the Reds loanee will have to do the same for the team.

The Killie boss, however, has no doubts about Ramsay’s qualities as he believes Liverpool do not make mistakes when it comes to spotting talented footballers.

“As soon as we knew he was available we wanted to try and bring him here”, McInnes told a press conference about capturing Ramsay from Liverpool on loan.

“We were kind of looking for that profile, that type and the fact of the matter is, we know that his reach is so high if he can get his levels.

“We have got to try and be understanding of where he has been at but equally we are in a rush to try and get him to what he is capable of.

“[I had a] good conversation with Calvin, I see the difference in him even speaking to him, his maturity.

“He is a bit filled out, more stronger and more capable on that side but underneath it all, still a very, very talented player.

“People at Liverpool do not make mistakes, they do their work, they spent a lot of money and they believe in him.

“But equally, it is up to us to now help him but he is got to try and help us at the same time.”

The Reds will keep an eye on Ramsay’s game time and performances at Rugby Park for the rest of the campaign.