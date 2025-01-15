Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool have been boosted as a player who Manchester City and Manchester United have already started to make moves for favours a switch to Anfield, according to i News.

All three north west heavyweights are expected to splash the cash in the summer window, as Manchester City eye a rebuild under Pep Guardiola, while Manchester United look to back Ruben Amorim.

Liverpool handed Arne Slot just one fresh face last summer in the shape of Federico Chiesa and the Dutchman is eyeing a new left-back.

Hungary international Milos Kerkez has been key to Bournemouth’s decent run this season and has featured in each of the side’s 21 league games.

Premier League rivals have taken note of the player’s potential and are keen on adding him to their ranks.

Manchester United, with the aim of solving their issues in the left-back position, have started to make moves in his direction.

Their cross-city rivals Manchester City are also keen on a move and have walked the same road.

However, Liverpool are the club that have moved to pole position as Kerkez favours a move to Anfield over other options.

Liverpool’s current director of football, Richard Hughes, was the person who had brought Kerkez to England and the lure to reunite with him is driving the player on.

Bournemouth have no need to sell but will be willing to do business if a bid of around £50m is tabled.

None of the three clubs have yet made a concrete bid for the Hungarian.