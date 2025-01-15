Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Everton have named their first starting line-up of the second David Moyes’ era this evening for the visit of Aston Villa to Goodison Park.

Moyes succeeds the sacked Sean Dyche in the dugout and is under no illusions about the need for the Toffees to make sure they are still in the Premier League next season.

Aston Villa arrive on the back of back to back wins, over Leicester City and West Ham United, and Unai Emery will want to make that three this evening.

Emery’s men edged a 3-2 thriller over Everton in the earlier Premier League fixture between the two teams this season.

Jordan Pickford is in goal tonight, while at the back Moyes selects Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In midfield, the Toffees pick Orel Mangala and Idrissa Gueye, while Jack Harrison, Iliman Ndiaye and Abdoulaye Doucoure support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Moyes has options to make changes from the bench if needed at any point and they include Beto and Michael Keane.

Everton Team vs Aston Villa

Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Mangala, Gueye, Harrison, Doucoure, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Keane, Beto, O’Brien, Lindstrom, Armstrong, Sherif