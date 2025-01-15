Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool ‘have no interest’ in chasing the services of a teenage attacker who has been strongly linked with Newcastle United and West Ham United.

The Reds, under Arne Slot, are being linked with a host of players during this month’s transfer window and the jury is out on what, if any, business the club will do.

Federico Chiesa has been mooted as a possible departure, while out-on-loan Ben Doak is wanted.

Liverpool have been credited with being in the race for Nurnberg’s young attacker Stefanos Tzimas.

Tzimas is currently on loan at Nurnberg from Greek outfit PAOK Salonika and they have an option to sign him for €18m which they intend to trigger.

It has been suggested that Liverpool are in talks with Nurnberg to sign Tzimas in the ongoing window, while the player also has interest from West Ham, who are watching him, and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle.

However, according to the Athletic, the Merseyside outfit ‘have no interest’ in pursuing a deal for Tzimas in the ongoing window.

The 19-year-old has hit the back of the net eight times in 14 outings in the German second tier so far this season.

Nurnberg are eyeing a quick profit when they do trigger the clause to sign him permanently and the Premier League could be his destination.

A move in the summer is considered to be more likely for the Greek than this month and it remains to be seen which sides will do battle for him then.