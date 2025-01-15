Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Newcastle United could reach a ‘complete agreement’ with MLS side Atlanta United to sell Miguel Almiron in the next couple of days, according to journalist Tom Bogert.

The Magpies knocked back an offer from Turkish giants Fenerbahce for defender Lloyd Kelly earlier this week.

They do look set to further trim the squad soon though, with Isaac Hayden already having left to sign for Portsmouth on loan.

Winger Miguel Almiron is the player in line for the exit door amid MLS club Atlanta United putting in a big push to sign him.

There could be a ‘complete agreement’ between the two clubs as soon as the next couple of days.

Talks are continuing to take place, with the deal advanced and getting closer to happening.

Atlanta United are looking at a possible deal of around £8.2m plus add-ons.

An exit for Almiron will help Newcastle to boost their PSR position and could well free up funds for Howe to operate in the transfer market to try to strengthen himself.