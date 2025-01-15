Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Hearts are closing in on agreeing personal terms with Michael Steinwender and ‘only details remain’ before they can snap up the IFK Varnamo centre-back.

The Jambos are having a poor season in the Scottish Premiership and they are currently in a relegation battle, sitting eleventh in the league table.

Hearts have appointed Neil Critchley as their new boss to help them guide them to safety this season, but he is desperate for reinforcements.

Critchley is looking to strengthen his backline in the ongoing transfer window and has had his eyes on Varnamo’s Steinwender.

The Jam Tarts are closing in on landing Steinwender and ‘only details remain’ before the Varnamo man completes a switch to Tynecastle, according to Swedish daily Expressen.

Hearts are close to agreeing on personal terms with the Austrian and could complete his signing this weekend.

Steinwender joined the Swedish outfit in the summer and has a contract with the club until December 2026.

Hearts are set to face Brechin in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Saturday and Steinwender could be watching on as he is due to fly to Scotland for a medical this weekend.