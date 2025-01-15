Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Parma have ‘opened talks’ regarding a Serie A star who has been consistently linked with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are looking to gain stability under Ange Postecoglou after a shaky first half of the season while the Magpies are looking strong following their recent results.

The north Londoners are keen on bringing players in different positions this season amid an injury crisis, especially in defence.

Newcastle on the other hand are looking to do some transfer business after a very quiet summer transfer window as they have been complying with PSR rules of the league.

Fiorentina’s 20-year-old right-sided wide player Michael Kayode is a player Spurs and Newcastle have shown interest in.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Serie A side Parma have ‘opened talks’ with Fiorentina regarding Kayode.

He has mostly been a bench player in the league this season for La Viola and they could be open to letting him leave this month.

Now it remains to be seen if Parma’s genuine interest in Kayode will make Spurs and Newcastle act quickly.