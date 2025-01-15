Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former Everton star Pat Nevin feels that Sean Dyche has been hugely undervalued for the work he carried out in the dugout.

The Toffees sacked Dyche last week, as they were just one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League table after a run of poor results and worries about relegation surfaced.

David Moyes has been brought back to Everton to succeed Dyche and is looking to lead the side to safety.

Nevin is not surprised by the sacking of Dyche and Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked by West Ham United.

He feels Lopetegui did not have much time to make his mark and both were victims of worried sides.

Nevin insisted that there has not been a manager who has been more harshly undervalued than Dyche in recent times and believes that the former Toffees boss will soon be wanted by clubs in trouble.

“Sean Dyche and Julen Lopetegui losing their jobs maybe weren’t great surprises, even if the former Everton manager had personally saved the club last season and Lopetegui scarcely had enough time to stamp his authority at West Ham”, said Nevin in his BBC newsletter.

“It is all because of the fear that grips clubs when the owners, and indeed the fans, start looking down instead of up in the Premier League”.

“Like David Moyes, who was dismissed by West Ham only to be lured back by his old club to get them out of another fine mess, Dyche will soon be wanted again by clubs finding themselves in trouble”

“I am not sure if there has been a recent manager who has been more harshly undervalued for his efforts”, he added.

The fans will be hopeful of better results in Moyes’ second spell at Goodison Park as the Toffees play host to Aston Villa in the league on Wednesday.