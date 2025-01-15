Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone has praised new manager Ivan Juric for the character he has shown in taking on the challenge of taking over at St Mary’s.

Saints have been poor in the Premier League, sitting bottom of the table, winning only one of their 20 games and collecting just six points.

Southampton’s lacklustre performances resulted in the sack for their former boss Russell Martin, who has been replaced by the experienced Croatian manager.

Saints midfielder Smallbone praised Juric for his character for taking on the challenge of saving Southampton from getting relegated to the Championship.

The midfielder even revealed his desire to help the new boss and his other team-mates in the coming months, as the Saints hope to extend their status as a Premier League club.

Smallbone told BBC Radio Solent: “Being out injured and the manager changing wasn’t ideal, but I’ve had a good few weeks of training and a good conversation with the manager.

“I’m looking forward to helping him, the team and the club in the next few months.

“It shows the character that he is – he’s willing to take on any challenge and it’s been showing when we’ve been working with him.”

Southampton are in for a huge relegation battle in the second half of the Premier League and Smallbone will hope his new manager will perform his magic and stop the Saints from going down to the Championship.