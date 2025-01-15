Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Stoke City ‘have joined’ Blackburn Rovers in the hunt to land a forward from a rival Championship side this month.

The Potters have just suffered a blow with Leicester City recalling Tom Cannon from his loan deal.

Leicester are expected to sell Cannon this month, amid interest from promotion contenders Burnley, Sunderland and Sheffield United.

Stoke need to add goal threats, especially in light of Cannon’s exit and, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, they ‘have joined’ Blackburn in the hunt for Coventry City’s Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The 26-year-old only completed a move to Coventry last summer from West Brom, when Stoke boss Mark Robins was at the helm.

He has though scored just once for Coventry this season in the Championship, in 25 outings in the division.

Thomas-Asante has also regularly been used from the bench and an exit from Coventry could be on the cards.

His contract with Frank Lampard’s side runs until the summer of 2028.