Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Sunderland and Sheffield United will not face competition from Premier League side Everton for the signature of in-demand striker Tom Cannon, according to Sky Sports News.

Cannon is a product of the Toffees youth system and he also made four senior appearances for them.

He joined Leicester City back in the summer of 2023 and this season they sent him on loan to Championship side Stoke City.

The Irish forward scored eleven times in 25 games in the first half of the campaign and the Premier League side cut his loan short earlier this week.

Now the likes of Burnley, Sunderland and Sheffield United are battling it out to sign the Leicester City striker this month.

It was reported that Everton are also in the mix to bring Cannon back to Goodison Park but now it has been suggested that those claims are not true.

Even though the Toffees are battling to stay in the Premier League, they are ‘not trying’ to re-sign their former star.

Now it appears to be a matter of time before Cannon joins one of the big hitters in the Championship on a permanent deal.