Clive Rose/Getty Images

Former Cardiff City star Daniel Gabbidon has praised Cian Ashford for his performances for the Bluebirds in recent weeks and admits it makes him happy.

The Bluebirds have struggled in the Championship, sitting 21st in the table with 24 points from 26 games, and just a point away from the relegation zone.

Cardiff’s struggles have made the conditions tough for young players to thrive, but Ashford has been one of the exceptions as the Welshman has impressed with two goals and two assists in the Championship.

Gabbidon reflected on Ashford’s performances and praised his contribution to the struggling Bluebirds as the current condition of the club has made it harder for young players to display their ability.

The former Cardiff player revealed Ashford’s impact on the Bluebirds team has made him happy as he believes only few youngsters have been able to showcase their talents.

Gabbidon wrote on X: “Great to see the impact Cian Ashford has had on this Cardiff City team in recent weeks.

“Been a handful of youngsters who have found a way to show their talent over the last 3 seasons in less than favourable conditions to thrive.

“Makes me happy as nothing comes easy in this game.”

Cardiff will hope their young Welshman will continue his development and help the team as the club look to avoid getting relegated to League One.