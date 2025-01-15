Stu Forster/Getty Images

Leicester City have recalled in-demand Sunderland and Sheffield United target Tom Cannon from Stoke City amid fierce transfer speculation.

Cannon was wanted by a host of Championship sides last summer, but it was Stoke who came up with the most compelling proposal and he moved to the Potteries.

The striker has been a key man for Stoke this term, despite their struggles, and is again wanted this month.

Sheffield United and Sunderland are prepared to splash the cash on Cannon to fire them to promotion during the second half of the campaign.

Leicester now recalling Cannon from the loan could be a big indicator that he is about to be sold.

Stoke said in a statement: “Tom Cannon has been recalled from his loan spell at Stoke City by parent club Leicester City.

“The Republic of Ireland international scored 11 times for the Potters in 25 appearances in all competitions after arriving on the final day of the summer transfer window.”

Leicester will be looking to make sure they get the best possible fee from selling Cannon as they look to support Ruud van Nistelrooy in making signings in this month’s window.