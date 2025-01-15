Carl Recine/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who is of interest to Tottenham Hotspur, has given ‘no response’ to AC Milan yet and appears to ‘want to wait for Barcelona’ before he takes a final decision.

Rashford’s camp have been in talks with AC Milan as they try to find a move for their client away from Manchester United this month.

The Red Devils are prepared to move the attacker on and he is not in Ruben Amorim’s plans at present.

Tottenham have been exploring a possible loan move for Rashford, while West Ham United have also been mooted as a possibility.

Rashford though seems more open to heading abroad and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan feel they have a real chance of landing him.

However, they have had ‘no response’ from Rashford yet about moving to the San Siro.

It is suggested that he ‘seems to wait to wait for Barcelona’ before he decides what it is he wants to do.

Barcelona have also been strongly linked with signing Rashford during this month’s transfer window.

The agreement on the table will also need to be the right one for Manchester United, who will need to sanction the forward’s exit from Old Trafford.