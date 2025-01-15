Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Pat Nevin believes that Newcastle United’s Lewis Miley is looking like the next young English superstar after he saw him play in the Magpies’ 3-1 home win over Bromley in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The midfielder became the Magpies’ youngest ever Premier League player when he made his debut on the final day of the 2022/23 season away at Chelsea and has not looked back ever since.

The 18-year old was man of the match for Nevin in the Bromley game on Sunday after a standout performance.

Nevin heaped praise on Miley for his composed performance in the game, in which he also scored a cracker after coming back from a long layoff with injury, and expects him to be the next young English superstar to make a breakthrough.

He has no doubt that the player is special, although Eddie Howe is keeping the young midfielder’s profile fairly low-key.

“On top of this, midfielder Lewis Miley looks like the next young English superstar to make a breakthrough”, Nevin said in his BBC newsletter.

“After a long lay-off with injury, he was man of the match, controlled the midfield and scored a cracker as well.

“He was also the most composed player on view.

“He has looked this good every time I have watched him and he is still only 18.

“Eddie Howe is trying to keep his profile fairly low key, but, trust me, Miley is special”, he added.

The midfielder made 26 appearances last season in all competitions for the Magpies and will be looking to continue to get game time for the rest of this term.