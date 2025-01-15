Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The arrival of a new centre forward at West Ham United before their game against Crystal Palace on Saturday is not expected, according to Sky Sports News.

West Ham are dealing with an injury crisis in their forward department with Niklas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville, Michail Antonio and Jarred Bowen being injured.

The Hammers are scouring the market to find a forward to help Graham Potter by providing options in his attacking department.

West Ham Have been linked with several forwards in the ongoing window, with Nice’s Evann Guessand and RB Leipzig’s Andre Silva being the latest.

It has also been suggested that the Hammers are serious in their attempt to sign Taiwo Awoniyi from Nottingham Forest.

Awoniyi has Premier League experience and Potter deems him to be a good fit for the squad.

However, it has been claimed that no signing of a centre forward is expected before their next game.

West Ham are set to face Crystal Palace on Saturday and Potter has been left with only Danny Ings, Mohammed Kudus and new boy Luis Guilherme at his disposal.

It is suggested that the new West Ham boss is prepared to make do with the current squad left behind by Julen Lopetegui in the event of the Hammers hierarchy failing to bring in a forward this month.