Warren Little/Getty Images

West Ham United are ‘now making a serious attempt’ to bring in a striker they are targeting and want the deal done ‘with immediate effect’.

The Hammers signed Niclas Fullkrug in the summer to solve their goalscoring issues, but the forward has so far failed to meet expectations and is now unavailable.

Fullkrug is also out of action with an injury, which has led to West Ham pressing the accelerator on their attempts to land a new striker.

West Ham boss Graham Potter is an admirer of Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi, though the club feel landing him will be difficult.

Even so, the Hammers have begun their discussions with Nottingham Forest to sign the Nigerian international.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, West Ham are ‘now making a serious attempt’ in their effort to sign Awoniyi with promptness.

Awoniyi has been a bit part player for the Tricky Trees so far this season, but it is still unclear whether Nuno Espirito Santo will let the forward leave without any replacement.

West Ham have been linked with several strikers in the ongoing window and all eyes will be on them to see whether they will be able to convince Nottingham Forest to let him leave.