Andy Rain – Pool/Getty Images

Arsenal have held no talks with RB Leipzig for their 21-year-old forward Benjamin Sesko and reports linking him with a move to London are wide of the mark.

The Gunners are looking to add a striker to their ranks in the January transfer market to solve their issues up front.

Gabriel Jesus, their mainstay in attack, is now looking at a lengthy period out with a cruciate ligament injury, damaging Mikel Arteta’s options in the final third.

Sesko’s name has come up of late, with reports emerging about a loan deal with an option to buy.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, there is no truth to those reports and there is no negotiation between Leipzig and Arsenal for the player.

Sesko does not have any release clause in his contract and Leipzig would be able to demand any fee they deem fit.

The Slovenian has shown good goalscoring form and Arsenal would likely have to dig very deep to do a deal.

Sesko has found the back of the net 13 times in 25 appearances overall this season.