Birmingham City sanctioning a loan deal for Dion Sanderson to Blackburn Rovers could help them in their attempt to sign experienced Norwich City star and Rangers target Grant Hanley, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 33-year-old Scottish centre-back joined Norwich City in 2017 from Newcastle United and has featured in 197 games for the Canaries.

However, Hanley has fallen out of favour under Norwich City’s new boss, Johannes Hoff Thorup, this season, featuring only three times in the league for the club.

Hanley is on the radar of Scottish giants Rangers, who are in the market to strengthen their centre-back position.

A return to his former club Blackburn Rovers could have also been on the cards for Hanley, but they recently signed Birmingham City defender Sanderson on loan.

Blackburn had been in the mix for Hanley, but Sanderson heading to Ewood Park should end that interest.

Sanctioning the loan move for Sanderson has left Birmingham City short in the centre-back positions and they have joined Rangers in the race for the Norwich City star.

Blues could now reap the rewards of their Sanderson transfer decision if they can beat Rangers to the signature of the 33-year-old Norwich defender.