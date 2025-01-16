Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund’s interest in Manchester United star and Tottenham Hotspur target Marcus Rashford has ‘gained momentum’ in recent days.

The 27-year-old Manchester United star is not in Ruben Amorim’s plans at the moment and could leave Old Trafford in the window.

Rashford’s camp have held talks with AC Milan regarding a potential move and Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are also his admirers.

In the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are said to be interested in signing the centre forward, with Spurs exploring a loan swoop.

Dortmund are not having the best season and after their defeat against Holstein Kiel, the idea of signing Rashford has ‘g’ained momentum, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland.

A deal to sign the Manchester United star is expected to be complicated as Rashford’s wages could be an issue.

It has been suggested that Rashford has no problem with playing abroad but has yet to make up his mind.

Tottenham are in need of a forward with Rashford on their list, but it remains to be seen whether Manchester United will be ready to sanction a move to their direct rivals.

All eyes will be on Rashford as the transfer window progresses to see whether a move out of Old Trafford is on the cards for the player.