Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Swansea City, Millwall and Bristol City are all showing interest in potentially signing Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle, according to the Express & Star.

The 22-year-old midfielder played the second half of last season on loan with Stoke City, featuring in 16 games with two goals and two assists.

Cundle remained with Wolves this season, but has not featured in a single game for the Midlands outfit.

Now in the ongoing window, Cundle is attracting interest from several Championship clubs and could be set for an exit from Molineux.

Millwall, Bristol City and Swansea are particularly keen on securing the services of the midfielder.

However, it is unclear whether Wolves will be willing to sanction a permanent transfer for the talented midfielder in the ongoing window, or a loan.

Cundle spent the 2022/23 season on loan with the Swans, featuring in 32 league games and impressing the Swansea outfit.

A loan move for the Wolves academy product has not been ruled out and it remains to be seen whether any of his Championship suitors will be able to come up with an offer that can convince the Midlands outfit about a permanent or loan transfer.