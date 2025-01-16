PHOTO CREDIT

Cardiff City loan star Wilfried Kanga is closing in on a permanent move to join Champions League club Dinamo Zagreb in the ongoing transfer window.

The 26-year-old forward was brought in by former Cardiff boss Erol Bulut on loan from Hertha Berlin in the summer.

However, Kanga has struggled to live up to expectations at Cardiff and has started only five games for them so far, despite the club’s struggles in the Championship.

Kanga has not featured since his last involvement against Sheffield United on 24th December last year.

The Bluebirds are looking to offload him in the ongoing window as they are in the market to sign a new striker.

Kanga is sought out by Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb, and he is close to joining them, according to Croatian outlet Germanijak.hr.

The centre forward poised to head to Zagreb to have his medical and if all goes well, he will pen a deal with the Croatian outfit.

Cardiff City will be boosted as they will be able to take Kanga off their wage bill, while Hertha Berlin will pocket around €3m.

It is suggested that the Bluebirds are currently eyeing a move for Sirius star Yousef Salech.