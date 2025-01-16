Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic look to have missed out on the chance to sign midfielder Mahamadou Diawara as the player is set to seal a loan move to Le Havre for the remainder of the season.

The teenager is not a key part of Pierre Sage’s Lyon team currently and has notched up just four appearances for them so far.

His potential though has been recognised by clubs from around Europe, who have shown keen interest in signing him.

Swiss side Servette have been hot on his heels and so have Scottish giants Celtic.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Bhoys are set to miss out on the chance to get Diawara on board.

The midfielder is set to join Ligue 1 side Le Havre on a six-month loan with no option to buy, with the player making the choice.

Lyon will be covering his entire salary though during the time the 19-year-old will be at Stade Oceane.

Conversations with club manager Didier Digard and young midfielder Matheo Bodmer are believed to have played key roles in convincing him.