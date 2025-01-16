Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Chelsea expect Lazio to return with an offer for midfielder Cesare Casadei following fellow Serie A outfit Torino’s bid for the player.

The 22-year-old is not part of manager Enzo Maresca’s plans currently and is yet to play his first Premier League game of the season.

He is widely expected to depart Stamford Bridge before the winter window closes and could be heading home.

Lazio have been tracking Casadei for some time, but they are not the only interested Serie A side, with Torino having also joined in.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, representatives from Torino were in London to present an official bid to Chelsea on Thursday.

The offer is believed to be just under €10m.

The Pensioners now expect Lazio to come up with another counter-offer that will go beyond what Torino have proposed.

Lazio are also tipped to include a sell-on clause in their offer, which may be even more tempting for Chelsea.