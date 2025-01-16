Matt McNulty/Getty Images

A club have a plan to ‘snatch a yes’ from Everton and sign a Toffees star in the final few days of the winter transfer window after already failing with an offer.

David Moyes is now back at Goodison Park and he took charge of Everton on Wednesday night as they went down to a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa, with the only goal of the game coming from Ollie Watkins.

Moyes started with Dominic Calvert-Lewin in attack, with Beto on the bench against Aston Villa and he came on in the 83rd minute of the game as a substitute.

It is suggested that the centre forward is unhappy with his situation at Goodison Park and is in favour of a move in the ongoing window.

Beto has suitors in Italy, and Torino are one of the clubs in Serie A interested in signing the Everton star.

Everton rejected an initial offer from Torino to take Beto on loan with an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

Now the Italian outfit are planning to utilise Beto’s insistence to move out of Goodison Park at the last few days of the ongoing window to convince Everton to sanction a move, according to Italian daily TuttoSport (via La Roma 24).

The Toffees are light in the forward department and it is unclear whether Moyes will want to let Beto leave.

Torino though believe by waiting until the end of the window they can ‘snatch a yes’ from Everton and land Beto.

Moyes currently has only Calvert-Lewin and Beto at his disposal with Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti being injured.