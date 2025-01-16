Julian Finney/Getty Images

MLS side Atlanta United want to talk Crystal Palace star Odsonne Edouard into a move and the Eagles would be open to selling him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Frenchman has been on the Eagles books since 2021 and this summer they sent him out on a season-long loan to Leicester City.

He has not been able to make any impact at the King Power Stadium and has been given only 142 minutes of Premier League football by the Foxes.

Before sending him on loan, the Eagles extended his contract and now MLS outfit Atlanta United have made an offer worth £15m for the forward.

It has been suggested that the US club want to talk to him to convince him to move and the Premier League side would welcome the money as well.

Leicester City have barely used Edouard and they would also be happy if they are able to save paying his wages for the rest of the campaign.

Crystal Palace are looking to bring in players in different profiles and a potential departure of Edouard would aid them financially.

Atlanta United are managed by former Celtic boss Ronny Deila and are also trying to sign Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough and Miguel Almiron from Newcastle United.