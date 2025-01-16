Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Crystal Palace believe in their current set of defenders as they are set to focus on strengthening other areas on the pitch, according to the BBC.

Chelsea have recalled defender Trevoh Chalobah after his performances for the Eagles.

Enzo Maresca made it clear in the summer that Chalobah was not part of his plans and he was sent on loan to Selhurst Park.

However, after half of the season, the Blues cut his loan short after he scored three league goals despite playing as a central defender.

Oliver Glasner’s side are unlikely to bring in any new defenders this month though as they feel they have enough quality there.

The Eagles trust Chadi Riad and Chris Richards to perform alongside Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen for the rest of the campaign.

The Eagles hierarchy are focused on bringing in a new left-wing back and an attacker for a better second half of the season.

Millwall winger Romain Esse is set to join the Eagles and it remains to be seen if they will get their hands on a left-sided wide player before the window slams shut.