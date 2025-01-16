Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Premier League outfit Everton are yet to inform a winger, who has been offered to them, if they will make a move for him or not, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Friedkin Group have made their first mark of ownership by changing the manager at Goodison Park.

David Moyes has been brought back to the club after Sean Dyche struggled to find consistency in results and was sacked just hours before an FA Cup tie.

Moyes’ primary focus is to avoid relegation and the club are looking to back him in this transfer window.

They have made it clear that they want to bring attacking players in and showed interest in Jaden Philogene, who has moved to fellow Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town.

Amid this, it has been suggested that they have offered the opportunity to sign former top-flight attacker Willian.

However, the Toffees are yet to make a decision if they want to make a move for him even though they have shown interest in the 36-year-old.

He is available on a free transfer and has huge Premier League experience.

The Brazilian has turned out over 300 times in the top flight.

Now it remains to be seen if Everton will be looking to bring in the experienced free agent with the player having been offered to other Premier League sides as well.