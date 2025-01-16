Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Juventus have received no solid offers for Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur target Douglas Luiz in this month’s transfer window yet.

Aston Villa sold midfielder Luiz to Juventus in the summer in order to balance their books amid PSR concerns.

The Brazilian midfielder is not having the best of seasons with the Turin outfit, as he has started only three league games for them and has struggled to make an impact.

Luiz could have an opportunity to return to the Premier League, as Nottingham Forest and Tottenham are among his suitors.

Nottingham Forest are experiencing a brilliant season and Nuno Espirito Santo could fancy adding Luiz, who has the experience of featuring in 175 Premier League games, to his team.

In the recent weeks, Tottenham, who are looking to add a centre forward, have also been linked with an interest in Luiz.

However, Thiago Motta’s side have yet to receive any solid offers for Luiz in the ongoing window, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.

There has been what has been described as ‘timid interest’ from the Premier League, but that has not translated into attractive proposals yet.

It is also suggested that the Juventus hierarchy have not yet given up on the former Aston Villa man, as they are hoping Luiz will prove his worth.