Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United starlet Ethan Williams is ‘set to join’ League Two side Cheltenham Town on loan until the end of the season, according to journalist Jon Palmer.

The 19-year-old winger has come through the different youth ranks at Manchester United and is currently a member of their Under-21 team.

Clubs have seen his goalscoring prowess in the UEFA Youth League this season where he has scored three goals in four matches and has also helped set up one more for his team-mates.

The Red Devils are now keen on giving Williams first-team experience and are sanctioning a loan.

He has been tipped to move to the fourth tier of English football for quite some time now and it now looks likely to happen.

Cheltenham Town, who have not enjoyed a particularly impressive League Two campaign this time around, are set to sign Williams.

The move is expected to go through soon and will see the winger leave his parent club for the first time.

Cheltenham are next in action against Harrogate Town on Friday night.

Williams moved to Manchester United from Rochdale back in November 2019.