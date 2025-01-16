Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Millwall are working on a deal to sign Brentford star and Wycombe Wanderers target Tristan Crama on a permanent deal this month, according to the South London Press.

The 23-year-old centre-back joined Brentford in 2020 and in the summer went out on loan to League One outfit Exeter City.

Crama quickly established himself in Exeter’s starting line-up upon joining them and featured 22 times for them, racking up three cautions.

His performances in League One have not gone unnoticed as clubs like Wycombe Wanderers and Millwall are tracking him.

Brentford recalled Crama amid interest from Wycombe and Millwall and it is claimed that the Lions are working on a deal to sign him now.

Championship outfit Millwall are impressed by Crama’s talents and want to sign him on a permanent transfer in the ongoing window.

Crama has one and a half years left on his Brentford contract and the Premier League outfit will be ready to offload him for the right price.

The centre-back has not featured for the Bees senior team since joining the club in 2020 and it remains to be seen whether Millwall will be successful in their attempt to secure his signature.