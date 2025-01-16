Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Newcastle United will be unable to rival Liverpool for an attacker despite being offered the chance to sign him as the ‘finances of the deal make it a non-starter’, according to the Daily Mail.

The north east side are expected to sell Miguel Almiron to MLS side Atlanta United this month and that deal could bring in over £8m.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is also wanted, though his exit is being blocked for now, and Isaac Hayden has been offloaded on loan to Portsmouth.

Newcastle want to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad, but are likely to wait until the summer.

They will not be though chasing Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo, a player who has long been linked with Liverpool as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah, with talk of a swoop in the summer.

Kubo was offered to Newcastle and the Magpies made aware of his £50m release clause.

The finances of a deal though mean it is one Newcastle will not pursue him.

The Japan international attacker is keen to head to the Premier League and could well do so in the summer window, but it appears St James’ Park will not be his destination.