George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield United have not made a bid for Sheffield Wednesday star Shea Charles, but do hold an interest in him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Charles was shipped out on loan to Hillsborough by Southampton in the summer and has flourished under the watchful eye of Danny Rohl.

The midfielder has made 23 appearances in the Championship for the Owls as they have transformed themselves into playoff contenders.

His performances have not gone unnoticed and Charles has now been linked with automatic promotion contenders Sheffield United.

It is suggested that Chris Wilder wants to take the Northern Ireland international to Bramall Lane.

From the Blades there has been ‘no bid but interest’.

Whether that changes in the coming days and weeks remains to be seen, but Wilder is an admirer of what Charles brings to the table.

The midfielder clocked the full 90 minutes in Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United in the Championship in October.

He has also been linked with Leicester City and West Ham United.