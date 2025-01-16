Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Out-of-favour Rangers star Kieran Dowell could well be of interest to Championship outfit Stoke City, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

The 27-year-old midfielder is considered surplus to requirements in Philippe Clement’s squad and could well depart this month.

Rangers have instructed Dowell to look for a new club in the ongoing transfer window.

Dowel’s contract with Rangers is set to expire in 2026 and he is attracting interest from south of the border.

It has been claimed that the Rangers midfielder could well be of interest to Mark Robins’ Stoke City.

The Potters recently appointed Robins after Narcis Pelach’s departure and their new boss is looking to add some midfield reinforcements.

Dowell has vast experience of playing in the Championship with 123 games under his belt, which Robins may think Stoke could benefit from.

The 27-year-old joined Rangers in 2023 from Norwich City and has played 32 times for them.

Now it remains to be seen whether Stoke will approach Rangers with a bid in the upcoming days to sign the midfielder.