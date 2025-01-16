Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Oxford United are poised to complete the capture of defender Michal Helik from Huddersfield Town after agreeing a deal, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 29-year-old has been on Huddersfield’s books since the summer of 2022 and has just achieved the milestone of playing 100 matches for the Terriers.

He has also worn the skipper’s armband for Michael Duff’s team in a number of matches and is now set to be rewarded with a step up to the Championship.

Oxford United, who are fighting to keep their heads afloat in the Championship relegation race, want to offer Helik the chance to move up the league ladder.

A deal has already been agreed between Helik’s League One side and Oxford United for the Polish defender.

He is now set to sign for Gary Rowett’s team in the coming days.

Rowett, who was appointed as Des Buckingham’s replacement late last month, is trying to recruit his own players to help the cause.

It is unclear what the exact terms of the deal to take the defender to Oxford United look like.

Helik will come with international experience having represented Poland in seven games.