Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rangers have made two of their players available to move this month, with the duo, ‘told to find new clubs’, according to the Rangers Review.

Philippe Clement saw his side see off Aberdeen at Ibrox on Wednesday night, with a 3-0 win recorded in the Scottish Premiership encounter.

Goals came from Hamza Igamane, Leon Balogun and Cyriel Dessers, as the Dons continued their simply dreadful run of form under Jimmy Thelin.

Clement is continuing his squad rebuild at Rangers and now it has emerged that Kieran Dowell and Rabbi Matondo have been ‘told to find new clubs’.

The pair are not in Clement’s plans and Rangers want to offload them.

It was claimed recently that Matondo, a target for Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday, has already agreed a move to an unnamed European side.

It remains to be seen which club the Wales international might be joining.

Dowell, 27, linked up with Rangers from English Championship side Norwich City in the summer of 2023.