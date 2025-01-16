Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leicester City boss Ruud Van Nistelrooy has admitted that he has high hopes for new signing Woyo Coulibaly as he looks for him to perform well for the Foxes.

The Foxes have signed the 25-year-old French defender from Italian club Parma for a reported fee of £3m on a four-and-a-half-year deal, making him their first signing of the January transfer window.

Coulibaly, who spent three-and-a-half years at Parma, was part of their side that got promoted to Serie A last season.

Van Nistelrooy feels that Coulibaly has a physical profile that suits the Premier League and added that the player is good on the ball, has strength and is very good in one-vs-one situations.

He remarked that he has high hopes for the defender to do well for his side and added that the player is at an age where he is in the prime of his career.

“He’s a strong, powerful player and very good in one-v-one situations defensively”, Van Nistelrooy said at a press conference.

“He’s good on the ball and he has a physical profile that suits the Premier League.

“He’s also at an age where he’s in the prime of his career.

“We have high hopes for him to do well for us.”

Coulibaly will be looking to make his Leicester debut as soon as possible as he aims to help Van Nistelrooy’s side to climb out of trouble in the Premier League.