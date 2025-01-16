Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic are closing in on making an addition which will then kick off a transfer domino to allow one of their players to head back to his parent club and then depart again.

Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers is alive to quality additions during this month’s transfer window as he eyes the possibility of a spot in the Champions League playoff round.

Work is being carried out in the transfer market and now a target is ‘close to joining’ the Scottish champions.

It is Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney who is poised to come in, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, something which will then kick off another move.

When Tierney comes in, Celtic can terminate Alex Valle’s loan and sent him back to Barcelona.

Italian side Como are closing in on landing Valle and once he is back at Barcelona, the Italian side can seal a loan deal with the Spanish giants.

Barcelona chose to let Valle move to Celtic last summer in a bid to see him get regular game time at a big club.

He has had to settle for being a bit part player though as Greg Taylor is regularly preferred by Rodgers in the left-back slot.