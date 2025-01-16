Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

One of Lazio’s attackers could be ‘sacrificed’ with Celtic namechecked as a destination, as the Rome club are trying to get Cyril Ngonge from Napoli.

The Bhoys are currently head and shoulders above any team in the Scottish Premiership this season despite losing to Rangers early this month and playing out a frantic 3-3 draw against Dundee this week.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are doing reasonably well in the Champions League and are looking to do some business in the window.

Kieran Tierney could join from Arsenal, while the club could also look at another attacker.

According to Italian daily Il Messaggero (via Lazio News24), Gustav Isaksen could be ‘sacrificed’ to accommodate funds for Ngonge.

Celtic were interested in the Dane in the summer transfer window and have been namechecked again as a club that Isaksen could be sold to.

It has also been suggested that Lazio will not stand in Isaksen’s way if they receive the right offer for him.

Now it remains to be seen if the Bhoys will try to negotiate a cut-price deal for Isaksen before the window closes, taking into account Lazio’s need for funds.