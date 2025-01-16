Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus target David Hancko will not force a move out of Feyenoord in this month’s transfer window.

Spurs have won only one Premier League game out of their last nine and they have conceded 19 goals in the process.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are struggling defensively, with injuries to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven having played a big part.

Tottenham are in the market to sign a defender and Feyenoord’s Hancko is a player they have been repeatedly linked with, while Italian giants Juventus are also keen on snapping him up.

However, it has been suggested that the Dutch outfit are not in favour of letting the Slovakian centre-back leave in the winter window.

And according to Italian daily Tutto Sport, Tottenham target Hancko does not want to ruin his relationship with Feyenoord by forcing a move in the window.

It is suggested that Hancko wants Feyenoord boss Brian Priske to make a decision on his future.

He will not go to war with the club to get a move mid-season.

The emphasis would appear to be on interested clubs to make an offer to Feyenoord that is so tempting it cannot be turned down.