Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United are ‘very unlikely’ to bring in any fresh faces this month, despite the impending exit of Miguel Almiron, according to the Daily Mail.

After a stumbling opening few months of the season, the Magpies are currently enjoying an impressive run of form.

The Tyneside outfit have won their last nine matches in all competitions and after beating Wolves on Wednesday night they find themselves sitting fourth in the league table.

Newcastle, though, have been looking to do some transfer business but they are mostly focusing on offloading stars as they have been trying to comply with Premier League’s PSR rules since the summer transfer window.

Paraguayan winger Miguel Almiron is currently in talks with Atlanta United as he is expected to leave St. James’ Park this month.

Newcastle, though, are ‘very unlikely’ to bring someone in this month, despite showing interest in multiple players.

They appear to be willing to see out the rest of this campaign and make new signings only when the next summer transfer window arrives.

However, it remains to be seen if Newcastle will change their mind in the final few weeks of the window to help them with their current run for the remainder of the term.