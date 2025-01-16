Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has not had a contract length disagreement with West Brom as there have been no official talks, according to the Express & Star.

The Championship playoff hopefuls lost their highly-rated boss Carlos Corberan to La Liga outfit Valencia recently.

Chris Brunt has currently taken over the team as the interim boss of the Baggies but the club are working to get their next boss.

Former Young Boys boss Raphael Wicky was close to being appointed but the deal fell through.

Ex-Birmingham City and Sunderland boss Mowbray has emerged as a top option as Corberan’s successor at West Brom.

It had been mooted that there was a disagreement between Mowbray and the club over the length of his contract.

That suggestion is wide of the mark though.

No official talks have taken place this week between the parties but it does not mean things will not gain momentum in the next 24 hours.

West Brom will look to appoint a new manager soon, as they are set to fight for a place in the top six in the second half of the campaign.