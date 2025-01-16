Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Wolves will reject Saudi outfit Al-Shabab’s initial approach to sign Mario Lemina on a free transfer, according to the BBC.

The 31-year-old midfielder was stripped of the Wolves captaincy by former manager Gary O’Neil in December and is unhappy at Molineux.

Lemina is attracting interest from Saudi side Al-Shabab in the ongoing season and has featured in only one game for new Wolves boss Vitor Pereira.

The midfielder missed Wolves’ clash against Newcastle United on Wednesday despite being fit, with Pereira revealing he was not in the right mental place to play.

It is suggested that Wolves have received an approach from Al-Shabab to let Lemina leave on a free transfer.

However, the Midlands outfit are going to reject Al-Sahbab’s initial approach as they have a transfer fee in their mind.

Lemina is said to be keen on reuniting with his former Galatasaray boss, Fatih Terim, at Al-Shabab.

However, Wolves are willing to let him go only if the Saudi outfit are ready to pay a fee of £5m for the player.