Michael Steele/Getty Images

Aston Villa have moved themselves into pole position in the race to sign Levante’s 21-year-old full-back Andres Garcia.

Despite being a full-back, Garcia has shown his presence in front of the opposition goal in the second division of Spanish football.

In 22 league appearances, the Levante academy graduate has made as many as six-goal contributions and is being linked with a move away.

Unai Emery, who has a good knowledge of Spanish football, is scouring the Spanish market and has identified Garcia as a target.

In fact, the English club’s sporting director Damia Vidagany and president of football operations Monchi were in Spain last weekend and were impressed by Garcia’s profile.

However, there is competition for his services with Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon and La Liga outfit Real Betis also keen.

However, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, the Villans have moved into pole position and are even ready to better Sporting Lisbon’s €10m bid.

Real Betis’ idea was to sign Garcia but then let him finish the season at Levante, while Aston Villa and Sporting Lisbon would want him now.