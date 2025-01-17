Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United’s asking price for one of their players has scared off an interested club, who have now ‘ended the negotiations’ to sign him.

Eddie Howe is having to deal with the prospect of letting players go this month as Newcastle continue to work to improve their PSR position.

Winger Miguel Almiron is expected to complete a move to the MLS, while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka continues to be wanted in Saudi Arabia.

There is also interest in defender Lloyd Kelly, with Turkish side Fenerbahce having been working on a swoop.

They have even knocked at Newcastle’s door, trying to seal a deal for the player, who the Magpies have tied down until the summer of 2029.

Newcastle though wasted no time in rejecting Fenerbahce’s offer, which they felt was very low.

The Turkish side have been considering what to do next and have now made a decision.

According to Turkish outlet Haber, they have ‘ended the negotiations’.

It is suggested that Newcastle informed Fenerbahce that they would want €20m to let Kelly go.

That is far too high for the Turkish giants, who will now focus their attentions elsewhere.